Infectious diseases | WHO: Measles infections are increasing alarmingly

WHO published its concern about the spread of measles.

Measles infections are growing rapidly in the European region, reports news agency AFP.

The World Health Organization WHO announced on Tuesday that around 30,000 people fell ill with measles in Europe in 2023 between January and October. According to the WHO, the number is 30 times higher than in 2022.

In addition to Europe, the WHO European region also includes Russia and Central Asia.

WHO considers the situation worrying. At the same time, WHO demanded the start of an urgent vaccination campaign.

WHO monitors the measles situation in 53 countries in Europe, Russia and Central Asia. Last year, 40 of them reported measles infections in their area.

The highest infection rates were in Russia and Kazakhstan, where both reported around 10,000 cases. In Western Europe, the highest number of infections was in Britain, where 183 measles cases were found.

WHO according to the number of measles vaccinations decreased during the corona epidemic, and the organization urges countries to rush vaccinations to stop infections.

In the WHO European Region, about 1.8 million babies were not vaccinated against measles in 2020-2022.

“It is vital that all countries are ready to recognize measles infections quickly and respond in time,” WHO stated.

The number of measles vaccinations has decreased around the world.

In 2022, 83 percent of the world's children will have received the measles vaccine during their first year of life. In 2021, 81 percent of children received the vaccine. Before the corona epidemic, 86 percent of children received the measles vaccination.

Around 128,000 people died from measles worldwide in 2021. The majority of them were children under the age of 5 who had not been vaccinated at all or did not have full vaccine protection.