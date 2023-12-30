Gaza (Union)

The World Health Organization and the United Nations expressed their deep concern about the increasing risk of infectious diseases spreading among hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “As the people of the Gaza Strip continue to migrate in large numbers towards the south of the Strip, and some families are forced to move more than once, and many people take refuge in crowded health facilities, I and my colleagues at the World Health Organization remain very concerned.” Regarding the increasing risk of infectious disease outbreaks.

He added, “From mid-October to mid-December, people in shelters are still suffering from various diseases.”

He explained that “nearly 180,000 people suffer from upper respiratory infections, in addition to 136,400 cases of diarrhea, half of whom are children under the age of 5 years, 55,400 people suffer from scabies, 5,330 with smallpox, and 42,700 with skin rashes, including 4,722 with herpes.” As well as 4683 cases of severe jaundice.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also announced that the threat from infectious diseases is intensifying in temporary shelters, where tens of thousands of people who have fled Israeli bombing are crowded.

OCHA added yesterday, “Providing health services in the region has always been very difficult, due to the lack of medicines and the destruction of many centers and hospitals, and the new waves of displacement ordered by Israeli forces have made the task more difficult.” OCHA said that the United Nations Children’s Fund delivered 600,000 vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip the day before yesterday.

The goal is to get young children their routine vaccinations over the next year despite the war.

This includes vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had warned that the lives of one million children were “on the brink of collapse” due to the almost complete collapse of medical and health care services throughout the Gaza Strip, especially the northern regions.

In this context, a source at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah revealed that the Ministry is working in coordination with the competent authorities to restart Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip next week.

The source stated that the Ministry of Health has restored the hospital's reception department, as well as the dialysis department, to work, while it is working to bring in urgent medical aid during the next week, as well as food aid for the displaced people and medical staff there.

He added, “The Ministry is coordinating to return a group of medical personnel who were displaced to the southern regions immediately after the introduction of medical and food aid.” Al-Shifa Medical Complex is considered the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Canadian denial

Canada denied media reports that Immigration Minister Mark Miller stated during his visit to Tel Aviv a few days ago that Ottawa supports the “voluntary immigration” of Palestinians to his country.

Jeffrey MacDonald, communications advisor to the Canadian government, said, “Canada is working with its partners in the region to evacuate its citizens, Canadian residency holders, and their family members who meet the necessary conditions from the Gaza Strip, and is providing the necessary facilities in this regard.”

He added, “Canada will launch an immigration program that will allow residents of the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives to apply for a temporary visa, provided that priority is given to their applications and evaluation processes.”