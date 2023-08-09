Infectious diseases | THL: A person with measles traveled on Viking Glory last Sunday

The passenger could have contracted measles, says the Institute of Health and Welfare.

Measles the sick person traveled on the Viking Glory from Turku to Stockholm last Sunday between 8:45 and 18:55, says the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). The passenger could have contracted measles.

The passenger stayed in his cabin during the ship journey and did not move on the ship apart from entering and leaving. THL urges people who have traveled on that cruise to check whether their measles protection is in order.