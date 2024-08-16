Infectious diseases | They want to protect young people from monkeypox – a pharmaceutical company is applying for a marketing authorization for the vaccine from the EU

Infectious diseases|On Wednesday, the WHO declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox.

Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic says that it has applied for a marketing authorization from the European Union’s Medicines Control Authority in order to expand the use of its monkeypox and smallpox vaccines to 12-17 year olds, reports the news agency Reuters.

There is currently a monkeypox vaccine on the market for people over the age of 18.

CEO of a pharmaceutical company Paul Chaplin according to, monkeypox infections in Africa disproportionately affect children and young people, which is why protecting them as a vulnerable group is important.

The company says that after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment, the vaccine’s marketing authorization could be extended to young people in the last quarter of the year.

Bavarian Nordic is currently preparing a clinical trial to evaluate the safety of the vaccine in children aged 2-12.

World health organization WHO declared on Wednesday due to the global health emergency monkeypox. The African Union health authority has also declared a continent-wide health emergency.

On Thursday, it was announced that in Sweden a case of monkeypox has been identified. This is the first case where a new form of monkeypox has been diagnosed outside of the African continent. The sick person has stayed in Africa in an area suffering from a monkeypox epidemic.

Monkey pox has spread to several African countries. Its symptoms include fever, severe headache, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

After January 2022, nearly 38,500 people in Africa have fallen ill with the disease. Nearly 1,500 people have died from the disease. This year, there have been more than 17,000 suspected monkeypox infections and more than 500 deaths.