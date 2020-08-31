Infectious diseases There are big differences in the effectiveness of folk masks – “Any scarf in front of the mouth does not protect”

Many mask users have acquired or sewn various fabric masks. Some wear scarves and collars on their faces.

It is not quite the same as covering one’s face if the purpose is to prevent the virus from spreading.

A good mask protects its user, but the main goal of the recommendations is that the general use of the mask prevents the spread of the virus from carriers to the environment and thus reduces the risk of infection for everyone in the same condition.

In Science Advances a published study compared the ability of different masks to trap airborne droplets with a simple experimental design.

Professional respirators and mouthpieces work well in the task, but scarves worn on the face work very poorly. Between the extremes were various fabric masks sewn into shape.

“Powerful there are wild differences depending on the fabric, the number of layers and the structure of the masks, ”comments VTT Research Professor at the Technology Research Center Ali Harlin.

The results are in line with the mask tests in which VTT has measured the filtration efficiency of several hundred mask models.

Most of the masks tested by VTT have been intended for use by healthcare professionals. The minimum requirement for them is that they retain 95 percent of even the smallest particles.

The experiment, published by Science, focused on so-called folk masks. The aim was also to develop a simple and easily reproducible test set-up.

In it, the subject stood in the laser spotlight and repeated the mask on his face five times with the phrase, “Stay healthy people.” The droplets produced by the speech are visible in the laser light that was photographed with a cell phone camera.

The computer algorithm counted the number of drops during speech and for 20 seconds thereafter. The same was repeated ten times.

The reference point was set by performing the same set of experiments without a mask.

The most surprising the result in the test series was that a fleece tube scarf on the face increased the number of drops coming from the speaker. The material seemed to break up large droplets into smaller ones.

Fleece tube scarf

Because small droplets also stay in the air longer than large ones and spread farther away, the use of such a mask can be rather detrimental.

More than half the number of drops escaped from behind the bandana scarf lifted in front of the nose and mouth.

Bandana scarf

“Whatever scarf in front of the mouth does not, therefore, protects half a meter distance to anyone,” Harlin says.

Divers shaped cotton masks performed significantly better in the test. They reduced the number of droplets by about 60 to 90 percent, depending on the model and the number of layers.

According to Harlin, the filtration efficiency of fabric masks in VTT’s tests with accurate particle meters has been 20–40 per cent.

Cotton mask

A model with a layer of polypropylene in addition to cotton was more successful in the American test than a mask containing cotton alone. Even at VTT, polyester has been found to be a good material in fabric masks.

The microfiber cloth has also proven to be a surprisingly effective filter, according to Harlin. Very fine synthetic fibers bind the droplets.

Professionals valveless respirators were also the most effective in this test.

Nonwoven surgical mouth-nose pads also covered washable cloth masks.

Mouth and nose protection

Disposable mouth-nose pads are also easier to use properly, notes Emeritus Professor Marjukka Mäkelä, who is valued for her career as a promoter of evidence – based medicine. In the early summer, his working group commissioned a study commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on the usefulness of masks.

The used surgical mask can be removed from the rubber bands behind the ear and placed directly in the trash. A washable cloth mask should not be pushed around just into your bag if you do not want a possible viral load to spread to the contents of the bag. The mask should be transported home in a sealed plastic bag and washed in 90 degree water.

In any case, immediately after removing the mask, your hands must be washed with soap or cleaned with a handkerchief.

Masks the real dilemma of use is its effect on contact infections. If there is a virus in the breath, it accumulates in the mask. The mask must be forcibly touched with the hands, and the virus can be easily transferred from the hands to the door handle, for example, which can be touched by many dozen other people in a short time.

How important the problem is compared to the benefits of masks is not known. In any case, according to Harlin, the role of contact infection in the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory infections is the most significant.

The coronavirus infects droplets from the patient’s airways that either end up directly on the mucous membranes or settle on the surfaces from which the viruses stick to the hands. Through the hands, they enter the nose, eyes, or mouth.

In health care According to Mäkelä, the usefulness of the masks has certainly been demonstrated because the use situations are limited and the employees have been trained in the use of protective equipment. In a treatment situation, they know how not to touch their mask, take it off properly, put it right in the trash and wash their hands immediately.

“The benefits of masks depend on who uses them, how and in what situation,” says Mäkelä.

One can imagine that careful use of the mask in everyday life throughout the work or school day is difficult.

Mäkelä points out that ordinary people are seen holding their masks on their foreheads or jaws and then putting them back in place.

However, the mask recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) is only valid for public transport, where close contact is not always avoidable, as well as on the way to the corona test and returning home from the country at risk.

Otherwise, according to THL’s recommendation, the mask can be equipped when you have to move in a crowd. Able to focus sufficiently on short-term use.

Harlin finds it clear that masking and following it in congested places is beneficial.

“If you are more than ten minutes less than a meter away from another, for example on the bench of a train, then the mask reduces the likelihood that the virus will spread forward.”

Harlin says the question is precisely about probabilities. Most of the time, the environment may be completely virus-free, but suddenly the amount of virus in the air can bounce really high.

In that sense, resisting masks is, in his view, reminiscent of anti-seat belt stuttering in the 1970s. Crashes don’t hurt everyone all the time, but when someone hurts, a seat belt saves lives.

As the epidemic grows, it becomes increasingly likely that someone in the crowd will sniff the virus into the breathing air.

“During the spread of an epidemic, masks are one of the actions that can be used to stop the acceleration of infections,” Harlin says.

Mäkelä, who also prepared a research report on the usefulness of masks on behalf of STM, says that the use of masks is justified during the accelerating phase of the epidemic.

His recent study concluded that there is no scientific evidence of the impact of the use of masks on the spread of respiratory infections. The effect is difficult to measure, as the infection situation is always affected by several factors at once.

“Probably, masks are more useful than harm in a worsening situation, where even a small supplement may be useful,” Mäkelä estimates.

In midsummer, with very few infections across the country, the benefits of extensive use of masks would have been non-existent. Mäkelä refers to the Norwegian Public Health Research Institute’s June calculation, according to which, in the then disease situation, the use of masks by 200,000 Norwegians would have prevented one case in a week.

Masks use cannot replace washing hands, keeping a distance, or staying home when all kinds of symptoms occur, but it can complement them.

According to Mäkelä’s observations, masks also have a psychological effect that makes many remember the preservation of distances.

Admittedly, some also go closer to the interlocutor because of the mask and speak louder because the sound is muted and the movements of the lips are not visible.

Harlin considers that it is worth taking a reference to the choice of mask from the results of mask tests, despite the fact that the experimental design is a strict simplification of reality.

Mäkelä also evaluates the exam as valid. However, both remind us that measurement results should not be taken as reliable data. Depending on the situation, the filtering efficiency of the mask may be different from that of the test.

The number of viral droplets, the rate of exit, and the ability to penetrate the mask depend, for example, on how they are rubbed out of the airways. Likewise, the extent to which a lot of spoken aerosols are generated.

The smallest particles that remain in the air for a long time are classified as aerosols. VTT is involved in a project to study how much of the splashes will remain in the air and for how long.

When shouting, singing and coughing, the increased pressure removes smaller droplets, or more aerosols, from the mucous membranes. The droplets can also split or dry along the way – and even collide with a floating particle and continue its journey with its wing. They increase the risk of airborne infection.

According to Harlin, the difference in the total number of drops between speech and coughing is tenfold. In riveting, a hundred or a thousand times the number of drops is thrown at the world at high speed compared to the utterance.

While masks don’t stop everyone, at least they do. Virus packs that have ticked through the mask no longer fly that far.

“The mask is like traffic lights where cars stop and slow down for a moment.”