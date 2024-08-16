Infectious diseases | The risk of catching monkeypox in Europe is quite low, says an expert – vaccination is only recommended for a certain group

Infectious diseases|There is a lot of uncertainty about the mode of transmission of the newest type of virus, says THL chief physician Leif Lakoma.

16.8. 18:14

in Finland there is no reason to fear that monkeypox will become a widespread, corona-like epidemic, assures the chief physician of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Leif Lakoma.

“In Europe, the risk of infection is quite small,” he says.

Although monkeypox, like corona, is a disease caused by a virus, according to Lakoma, it is quite different. According to him, monkeypox is mainly transmitted through close contact.

According to Lakoma, risk groups for monkeypox in Finland include men who have sex with men and who have had several casual sex partners in the past six months.

A two-dose vaccination series is recommended for them.

THL also recommends vaccinations for men who use prep medicine for HIV prevention or who are waiting for prep treatment, and who have sex with men.

From the world however, there is bad news about monkeypox: On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox for the second time.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Friday, according to news agency AFP, that EU countries should also prepare for increasing numbers of infections.

One new type of monkeypox case was detected in Sweden last week. It was the first time that this new lineage I virus form was encountered outside of Africa. The infection had been acquired during a trip to Africa.

A new form of the virus has not yet been found in Finland.

The last time monkeypox spread was in the spring of 2022, when a large epidemic began outside Africa.

The epidemic was caused by a virus found in West Africa. Cases were noted especially in Europe and North America. Worryingly, the infections were found in people who had not traveled to areas where monkeypox usually occurs.

43 cases of monkeypox were also found in Finland, most of them in 2022.

How the now spreading monkey virus variant differs from the virus of 2022 – according to Lakoma, it is not yet known very precisely. For example, according to him, there is a lot of uncertainty about the way the virus is transmitted.

“However, the current vaccines are also thought to be effective against monkeypox caused by development line I,” he states.

In the world There are currently several different viral variants of monkeypox.

According to Lakoma, the development line II virus that occurs worldwide often causes a milder disease, while the development line I virus that occurs in Central Africa can cause a more severe disease.

There are also two subtypes of lineage I virus, Ia and Ib.

“Of these, Ib in particular seems to be more contagious from one person to another and also through sex,” says Lakoma.

According to him, mortality is also affected by how good the chances are for the sick to seek health care.

“In Europe, the disease picture of possible new monkeypox infections is still generally assumed to be mild, regardless of the line of development,” says Lakoma.

Most of the disease is currently found in Central Africa, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its neighboring countries.

In Africa, monkeypox is traditionally transmitted to humans from live or dead wild animals, especially rodents. The virus is transmitted from one person to another through close contact, for example in families. A large proportion of those infected are children.

Monkey pox best recognized by a papular or vesicular rash.

The incubation period of the disease is usually about 6–13 days, but it can be up to three weeks.

The first symptoms are fever, headache, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and back and muscle pain. The rash appears 1-3 days after the onset of fever. It can get on the face, hands, feet, mouth and genitals. As the disease progresses, the blisters turn purulent.

Monkeypox is currently diagnosed in Finland at Huslab from a skin sample.

According to Lakoma, monkeypox usually heals on its own in 2–4 weeks. Antiviral medication can be used for serious diseases.

Blisters are usually painful, so in practice the disease is treated with painkillers.

“Pain medication is the be-all and end-all of treatment,” says Lakoma.