Infectious diseases The flu is now rampant: There are viruses that cause even severe symptoms

Moving viruses cause runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever. Illness usually lasts from a couple of days to a week.

In Finland is on the move even the most severe symptoms of the flu.

“The spectrum of symptoms can be very wide, from very mild to asymptomatic or, in the worst case, severe, requiring hospitalization. Generally, respiratory infections are mild. In addition, there are also a lot of asymptomatic infections, ”says the leading expert Niina Ikonen From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

Covid-19 and the flu virus apart from respiratory infections are often called the flu.

On the move viruses are almost impossible to distinguish from mild coronary heart disease, says Tampere University Hospital (Tays) infection doctor Reetta Huttunen.

The symptoms are very similar: runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever. Illness usually lasts from a couple of days to a week.

If the disease is severe, it is more likely to be caused by the flu or coronavirus. The sequelae of these are more severe than those of other flu, even fatal.

“Influenza can, at worst, cause a severe respiratory infection leading to intensive care, but the risk of a serious infection with coronavirus is even higher at the population level.”

THL monitors only laboratory-confirmed infections, which are only a small fraction of actual infections.

Often people get the flu at home and seek medical attention only for more serious symptoms. Not everyone is confirmed by a laboratory test.

“A corona test may be performed, but the causes of other respiratory infections are often left unidentified,” says Ikonen.

According to him, among these causes, infections caused by, among other things, parainfluenza have been diagnosed earlier in the autumn. Infections caused by adenovirus and rhinovirus have also been reported, as have seasonal coronavirus.

“ “Normally, the body always gets a boost in its immune system when it encounters.”

Coronary pandemic Influenza and influenza infections have been significantly lower during the period. This has been taken care of by reduced contact and other precautions such as hand hygiene.

There has been less circulation of respiratory viruses and many may have an immune deficiency.

“Normally, the body always gets a boost in its immune system when it encounters,” says Ikonen.

However, it now appears that there has been a change in the flu cycle.

“Even more pre-pandemic parainfluenza infections were reported in October – November. In November-December, this has already come down, but infections are still being reported. ”

Likewise rs virus (rsv) infections show a clear increase.

“In November, the number of infections was nine times higher than in October. In addition, by mid-December, about 1,200 infections have already been detected. That is more than in November as a whole, ”says Ikonen.

Approximately 70% of RSV infections in November – December have been diagnosed in 0–4-year-olds. In addition to young children, more serious forms of the disease occur in the elderly.

“However, here you have to take into account what group is being tested. Yes, infections occur in all age groups. ”

Wider rs epidemics occur every few years, Taysin Huttunen says.

“Now there are fears that RSV could play a much bigger role this year.”

Read more: High therapeutic pressure is expected by the turn of the year, various viruses threaten staffing: “We believe the rs epidemic will be severe”

Influenza virus Infections are low compared to the normal period and the epidemic has not yet begun. Still, more infections have already been detected than last season.

During this period, since the beginning of October, a total of 180 infections have been detected, of which 143 have been diagnosed with influenza A and 37 with influenza B.

“By comparison, a total of 52 infections were detected last season,” says Ikonen.

“Considering that the flu virus has hardly circulated for 1.5 years, there is now a clear increase.”

In Europe, too, the influenza epidemic has not yet begun properly, although the number of infections has already been increased.