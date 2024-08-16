Infectious diseases | The first case of polio in 25 years was found in Gaza

Infectious diseases|The UN previously proposed a ceasefire so it could vaccinate Gaza’s children against polio.

From Gaza the first case of polio in 25 years has been found. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a ten-month-old baby in the Gaza Strip has contracted the disease. According to the ministry, the baby had not received a polio vaccination.

Earlier on Friday, the UN expressed hope for a seven-day pause in the fighting in Gaza so that children in the region could be vaccinated against polio.

The disease had been detected in Gaza’s sewage.

Polio virus infection can be contracted through the respiratory tract or mouth, says the Institute of Health and Welfare THL.