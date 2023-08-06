Infectious diseases | Stomach drives tourists from Kebnekai in Sweden, the mountain station had to be closed

Tourists are being evacuated from the site by helicopter.

Kebnekainen mountain in Sweden, tourists who have been in pain try to leave the area because of the stomach bug that has spread at the climbing station. The station has now had to be closed also because the toilets are no longer in use, he says Aftonbladet newspaper.

The station says it will be closed due to a stomach bug for several days, possibly until Thursday.

“Several customers have fallen ill quickly, and it is becoming more and more difficult for us to keep customers isolated and clean the places well enough,” says the station on their website.

The station estimates that the problem developed earlier in the summer, when the site’s drainage was blocked due to heavy water levels. The station therefore had to resort to outside calls.

Those in the area were advised to defecate at a sufficient distance from outdoor paths and to take care of their hygiene.

According to Aftonbladet, the tourists were waiting to be evacuated by helicopter.

“Now there are about a hundred people in the queue, but there are more tourists all the time,” said Kebnekainen on Saturday Mikael Robertson told Aftonbladet.