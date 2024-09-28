Infectious diseases | Six people have died from the highly lethal Marburg disease in Rwanda

Infectious diseases|In previous epidemics, the mortality rate has been at its worst 88 percent.

in Rwanda six deaths and 20 cases of Marburg disease, which is caused by the Marburg virus, which is related to the Ebola virus, have been confirmed. The epidemic was announced on Saturday by the Ministry of Health of Rwanda, and was reported by the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Most of the victims of the epidemic are workers in the medical intensive care unit. Rwandan authorities are tracking several people who have been in contact with people carrying the virus.

of Marburg the disease is hemorrhagic fever, which has historically killed about half of those affected. World Health Organization WHO tellsthat mortality has varied between 24 percent and 88 percent in different epidemics. Symptoms of the disease include, among other things, a bad headache, vomiting and pains in the muscles and stomach.

The virus is thought to be transferred from animals to humans, most commonly from fruit bats that live in Africa. It spreads between people through bodily secretions of infected people.

There is no vaccine or medicine for Marburg disease. However, it is possible to improve the chances of survival of those who are ill with rehydration and treatment of individual symptoms.

A disease first observed in 1967 in Marburg and Frankfurt in West Germany and Belgrade in Yugoslavia. Then, instead of bats, the source of the disease was found to be vervet monkeys, which had been delivered from Uganda to laboratories in Marburg, Frankfurt and Belgrade.

The worst epidemics have been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the years 1998–2000 (128 deaths out of 154 patients) and in Angola in 2004–2005 (329 deaths out of 374 patients).

Last year, the virus spread in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea.