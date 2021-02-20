Infectious diseases Russia says it has detected the first H5N8 bird flu infection in humans

The case has been reported to the World Health Organization.

Russia says it has confirmed the first H5N8 bird flu infection in humans. The Russian health authority said it had reported the case to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Avian influenza viruses are generally poorly transmitted to humans, and the H5N8 virus was never known to be transmitted to humans before this.

Last week, it was reported that H5N8-type bird flu was found in a pheasant farm in Janakkala, Kanta-Häme. This was the first time that avian influenza had spread from wild birds to poultry in Finland.