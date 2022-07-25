Infectious diseases | Monkeypox became an international public health threat, but in Finland the WHO’s declaration does not cause new measures

The risk of the disease spreading widely in the population is still small, stresses THL’s leading expert Jari Jalava.

World the health organization WHO declared monkeypox as an international public health threat on Friday. In Finland, the declaration does not cause any immediate action, says the leading expert of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Jari Jalava.

“Because of this declaration, no special measures are coming, but they have already been done before,” says Jalava.

He refers to the fact that the Finnish government added monkeypox to the infectious diseases controlled in Finland at the beginning of July.

In addition Smallpox vaccines are being procured in Finland during July, which are intended to protect people against monkeypox, HS told on Friday. Initially, more than a thousand vaccines will come to Finland. Vaccines are planned to be given to those people who have been in close contact with monkeypox patients.

More detailed vaccination instructions are to be published in the next few days, and there will be no changes to them due to the WHO’s declaration, says Jalava.

And does Finland need more vaccines because of the WHO’s decision?

“The declaration does not affect that. The number of infections will affect how many vaccines are needed.”

The disease announcing it as an international public health threat is the strongest statement the WHO can make. In the past, the WHO has declared, for example, Ebola and the coronavirus as international public health threats. When such a decision is made, the WHO expert committee can, among other things, make recommendations to limit the spread of the disease.

Jalava emphasizes that the risk of widespread spread of the disease in the population is still small, and monkeypox is not spread as easily as the coronavirus.

“After all, the corona virus is a virus that spreads through the respiratory tract. Its ability to spread is on a completely different level than monkeypox, which requires very close contact to spread from one person to another.”

The coronavirus also mutates much faster than monkeypox.

“Here we are talking about a completely different type of risk for the emergence of a pandemic. In that sense, these cannot be compared, although both are of course international and cross-border problems.”