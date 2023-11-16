Infectious diseases | Measles deaths have increased “shockingly” in the world – the reason is lack of vaccination

The number of deaths from measles rose by more than 40 percent to 136,000 cases.

Measles the number of people who got sick and died rose “shockingly” in the world last year compared to the previous year, reports news agency Reuters.

According to a joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Center for Infectious Diseases (CDC), in 2022, approximately nine million people fell ill with measles and 136,000 people died, most of them children.

The number of people infected with infectious diseases increased worldwide by 18 percent from the previous year, and the number of deaths by as much as 43 percent. Widespread infection rates were seen in 37 countries, mostly in Africa. Last year, there were such wider waves of infection in 22 countries.

“The increase in measles waves and deaths is alarming, but unfortunately not unexpected given the decline in vaccination rates we’ve seen over the past few years,” said the Director of the CDC’s Global Immunization Division. John Vertefeuille agency in the bulletin.

Getting sick with measles can be prevented with two vaccinations, but during 2022, a total of 33 million children did not receive the vaccination at all or another necessary vaccination.

Health and the welfare institution THL says on their websitethat in Finland part of the population has received protection from measles after contracting it as a child, which according to current knowledge gives lifelong immunity against the disease.

With the MMR vaccines given as part of the national vaccination program, indigenous measles has been completely eradicated from Finland. Every year, however, 0–5 cases are recorded in which the infection has been acquired from abroad, THL says.