Infectious diseases | Malaria detected in the United States for the first time in decades

In Florida, people are advised to use the right kind of mosquito repellent and, if necessary, long-sleeved shirts and long-legged pants.

Stateside A total of five new cases of malaria have been found in the states of Florida and Texas, according to the US CDC, according to the Reuters news agency.

This is the first time in 20 years that malaria has been verifiably transmitted within the United States.

According to the CDC, four of the cases are in Florida and one is in Texas. The infections have occurred within about two months.

of Florida the state has placed an alert for the mosquito-borne disease. In Florida, people are being advised to dry out non-flowing water areas, use deet or diethyltoluamide mosquito repellent and make sure their mosquito nets don’t have holes in them.

Long-sleeved shirts and long-legged pants should be worn in areas with mosquitoes.

In Texas, the state urges doctors to always request travel history information if they encounter patients with malaria symptoms.

Malaria can be life-threatening. According to the World Health Organization WHO, 95 percent of the world’s malaria cases are found in Africa.