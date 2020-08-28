Infectious diseases It is possible to get the coronavirus again, the researchers confirm

Researchers have for the first time convincingly demonstrated that it is possible to recur coronavirus infection. The first confirmed recurrences are a 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong and a 25-year-old man living in Reno, USA.

A Hong Kong patient suffered from a mild coronavirus infection in March. At the time, he had a fever, sore throat, and headache for three days. The virus test confirmed that there was a coronavirus infection.

The next infection was revealed less than five months later in August. The man had returned from a trip to Spain via England and underwent an entry-related screening test at Hong Kong airport, which proved positive.

This time the man was completely asymptomatic.

The opposite happened to a fellow Fate of Reno. He developed symptoms on both occasions, first more mildly in April and more severely later in late May. In connection with the latter infection, he was admitted to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and given supplemental oxygen.

In the world has been reported in the past in cases where a new infection has been suspected in people who have already been identified as having recovered. Usually more accurate analysis has shown new viral findings to prolong the same infection.

In rare cases, some virus caused by a single infection has been found up to three months after diagnosis. In most cases, the virus is no longer detected a month after the onset of symptoms.

Now Researchers at the University of Hong Kong obtained valid evidence of recurrence by examining the genome of the viruses. The study showed that there was a 24 nucleotide difference in the DNA of the viruses that caused the different infections, which, according to the researchers, means that they belong to completely different lines.

The study has been published Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

The Reno man’s infections were also from different viruses, analyzes by researchers at the University of Nevada showed. Case study not yet peer reviewed.

Again chance of infection raises concerns as to whether infectious let any long-lasting immunity as it has been entrusted.

Respiratory viral infections usually always give rise to immunity against a new infection.

During an infection, the immune system learns to recognize the features of the virus it encounters and is ready when it tries to strike again.

When re-exposed, the virus’s antibodies recognize it and prevent it from invading cells. T cells in the immune system also remember the intruder and destroy the cells it infects. Other cells in the immune system, in turn, start producing antibodies against the virus.

According to several studies, this body’s ability to defend itself also develops from infection with a new coronavirus. After being infected for three months after infection, there are still antibodies and immune defense cells that can fight the virus in a test tube.

And no only in a test tube. From here evidence is infectious on a large U.S. fishing vessel.

Before the ship left Seattle’s port in May, the crew underwent both a virus test to detect an acute infection and an antibody test for a previous infection.

No acute infection was found in anyone. However, the ship had to return to port after 18 days because one crew member was ill and needed hospital treatment.

In the countries, new tests were performed on 120 of the 122 crew members. It turned out that a total of 104 had been infected, that is, more than 85 percent of the crew.

However, the three people who had antibodies to the virus in a pre-trip sample had been spared the infections. This was hardly a coincidence, but probably the immunity they had from their previous infection protected them.

Also in experiments on monkeys the immunity brought about by a previous infection has protected the animals when scientists have tried to deliberately re-infect them.

Will scrap the cases of a Hong Kong and a Reno man now have confidence that such immunity will last?

“One should not assume that once infected, they will gain lifelong immunity,” says a microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong who investigated the Hong Kong case. Kelvin To Science Journal in the article.

However, he adds that there is no reason to panic about their discovery.

Worried the professor of immunology at the University of Helsinki sees no reason either Seppo Meri.

“These are isolated cases and nothing can be said about the development of an immune response in general. As an immunologist, my belief is that some degree of immunity usually develops after an infected infection, ”says Meri.

The researchers who analyzed the Hong Kong case considered the possibility that recurrence was possible due to differences in virus lines.

Some of the differences in viral lines at different coefficients of infection were related to the s-protein of the peaks on the surface of the virus, which the virus uses when it enters the body. The changes could, according to the researchers, help the virus evade antibodies that developed from the first infection.

Professor Meri does not believe that this has happened.

“The transformations in the new coronavirus are so small that they do not change the structure of the virus in a big picture. It is unlikely that the modified viruses would be able to significantly circumvent the immunity that has developed as a result of a single infection. ”

For a Hong Kong national the man did not develop any symptoms at the second time. It is both worrying and encouraging information.

It is a matter of concern that a new asymptomatic infection may continue to spread the disease unknowingly. The new infection of the Hong Kong man was found by chance in screening tests. The fear is that recurrent infections will not come to light.

For this reason, the researcher recommends that those infected also take precautions to prevent the spread of the epidemic, such as safety intervals. In addition, if there are a large number of hidden re-infections, they may make it more difficult for researchers to achieve the herd immunity expected from the disease.

However, if the cases are rare exceptions, as they are Marine and researchers According to are, very strong conclusions about them cannot be drawn.

Pandemian distant relatives of the virus that caused the virus, the coronaviruses that cause the common flu, are able to re-infect some time after a single infection. According to an article in the journal Science, these relatively harmless viruses have been tested in an attempt to re-infect humans. Indeed, some of the subjects had become infected one year after the previous infection.

“Seasonal coronavirus infections are generally very mild, and then do not produce very strong immunity. However, it is known from research that seasonal infections also provide some protection against the second sars coronavirus, ”says Meri.

Infections of more serious related viruses, sars and mers, result in longer-lasting immunity. For example, former SARS patients have yet to be found after several years immune cells hitting the virus.

Again the possibility of infection also raises suspicions about vaccinations. According to researchers at the University of Hong Kong, future vaccines may not provide permanent protection.

“No generalizations should be made about these individual cases. There is a lot more evidence that a diseased disease causes immunity, which supports the fact that it is also caused by a vaccine, ”Meri comments.

About immunity also states that the new infection of the Hong Kong man was completely asymptomatic.

“The most natural explanation for the episode is that he contracted the disease in March and has developed immunity that prevents him from developing a serious illness later. The immune system has worked as it should: immunity has developed and it protects against the disease, ”says Meri.

According to him, infections can be spread by such a person to some extent, but hardly very effectively.

Renolainen’s case is more special because the latter time the disease was more serious. Contrary to expectations, proper immunity did not appear to arise from the first infection.

According to the sea, it is not completely ruled out that the first infection was due to another virus and a new coronavirus was only found in the man at the same time. Antibody tests would have confirmed infection, but had not been performed after the first infection.

“If the infection has been actually caused by a coronavirus, then the conclusion is that a new infection may come, but it is rare,” Meri says.

I drive with it becomes clear how common re-infections are. Extensive studies are underway to monitor thousands of people, and the phenomenon should emerge in them if it is common.

So far, the phenomenon seems very rare. More than 24 million people have already been infected, but only two have been proven again.