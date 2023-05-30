Infectious diseases | HIV epidemic among people injecting drugs in the capital region

In the years 2020–2023, dozens of people have been infected with HIV. According to Hivpoint, the former Aids support center, there is a danger that infections will spread if the testing of the risk group is not increased.

In the capital region there is an HIV epidemic going on. Dozens of people have been infected in the past three years or so, and people who use intravenous narcotics have been infected.

According to Hivpoint, the former Aids support center, the situation is very exceptional. In the years 2020–2023, dozens of HIV infections have already been found, while only six infections were found in the previous seven years.

Newly discovered infections are in their early stages, suggesting an epidemic. In the early stages of HIV infection, viral counts are often high, and the risk of further infections increases.

Hivpontin according to the current epidemic is largely due to the fact that since the HIV situation has been stable in the past, there has been too little testing. Attention is focused on other problems of drug users.

Hivpoint hopes for more resources for testing.

“HIV testing must be carried out where clients at risk of HIV spend time, such as in housing units, for example. In order to increase the number of tests, more resources, new practices and more HIV prevention training for the employees of the units are needed,” says the head of prevention and service operations. Jenny Tigerstedt In Hivpoint’s bulletin.

Hivpoint refers to the situation in the early 2000s, when the previous HIV epidemic was brought under control with low-threshold testing and service locations and by taking care of patients’ medication.

At that time, about 250 infections were found in the capital region in a few years.