Infectious diseases Ebola received a vaccine, but the disease is spreading again in West Africa: Vaccines were not in stock, and urgent deliveries have even been slowed by sand dust

New Ebola infections have also been reported in Congo.

These are Guinea’s first Ebola cases since 2016. The Ebola epidemic in West Africa between 2013 and 2016 began in Guinea and killed a total of 11,300 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

It was by far the worst epidemic caused by the ebolavirus identified in the 1970s.

Red Cross workers carried the victim of the Ebola epidemic for burial in Conakry, Guinea in January 2015.­

Now Guinea has reported Ebola infections in the southern Nzerekore region, its neighboring province of Lola, and three regions in the capital Conakry region on the Atlantic coast.

Over the weekend, the northern province of Siguir was also added to the list of new Ebola areas when an Ebola patient from the south was found in the small town of Léron in the north.

So far, according to official data, there are more than 20 confirmed or suspected infections and five deaths. Widespread regional spread has prompted authorities and organizations to prepare for the outbreak.

Guinea has so far survived the coronavirus epidemic with relatively little. By Monday, more than 15,000 infections had been confirmed and 86 dead.

Renew Ebola infections have also been reported in the North Kivu region of the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, i.e. in a very different part of Africa. According to Reuters news agency, the seventh death toll was confirmed there on Tuesday.

The Congolese Ebola epidemic, which was declared defeated last summer, was already the tenth in eastern Congo.

Ebola is a bleeding fever that infects a patient or their secretions through physical contact. The disease thus does not spread at lightning speed, but it is very deadly. About half of those affected die.

Work on the Ebola vaccine has been going on for years, and in November 2019, the EU Medicines Agency approved the first vaccine, developed under the leadership of the Canadian Minister of Health. The United States approved the same vaccine a month later.

The next, two-stage vaccine, which is also suitable for young children, received approvals last summer, and more vaccines are being developed.

The first vaccine was introduced for emergency use long before official approval, with a total of 16,000 vaccines distributed in Guinea in 2015. Thereafter, emergency use was approved in Congo, where a total of 345,000 people have been vaccinated against Ebola since 2018.

The numbers are negligible compared to the population of the countries. Congo is home to 87 million people, Guinea 12 million. They do not have their own vaccine stocks, and the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Organization (UNICEF) started collection of vaccine stocks in Geneva only last month.

WHO received a heap of 11,000 doses of vaccine last week, but the plane that flew them to Guinea had to make a stopover in Dakar. The reason was the darkened fog at Conakry Airport, which is not water vapor but Saharan sand dust blown away by the Harmattan winds.

According to news agencies, the flight arrived in Guinea on Tuesday. In addition, the United States has promised to supply 8,600 vaccines from its own stockpiles.

According to the WHO program, a total of half a million doses of the Ebola vaccine will be stored in the Geneva emergency storage facility in a couple of three years. In addition to caregivers, the aim is to vaccinate the chains of infection so that about 150 possible contacts of each exposed person will receive the vaccine.

Guinean 370 exposed people had been assigned to the chains of infection on Monday, so vaccinating their potential contacts would require about 55,000 doses of vaccine. But the chains are growing and there are no vaccines.

“It is unlikely that enough vaccine will be available to vaccinate entire regions or provinces,” Doctors Without Borders Coordinator Anja Wolz commented on the organization website.

“This means that vaccination choices must be clearly justified to avoid misunderstandings and mistrust of communities.”

During the previous epidemic, those infected tried to conceal their symptoms and fled health care because temporary hospitals were considered a safe death trap. According to Wolz, the situation may now be a little better, as drugs have also been developed to treat Ebola. The treatment thus benefits the patient himself.

New the infections began when a 51-year-old nurse came to a health center for diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding in the small town of Gouécke north of Nzerekore on 18 January.

The patient died, and from his funeral on February 1, numerous infections set in motion.

