Infectious diseases Corona restrictions caused a surprisingly positive side effect: Influenza almost disappeared from Finland

Only 33 cases of influenza have been confirmed this year, up from more than six thousand a year ago.

15.2. 14:01 | Updated 15.2. 15:09

If normal February, Finland would currently have its worst flu season. One of the specialties of the current coronary era is that there is virtually no flu epidemic.

This year, there have been a total of 33 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza caused by the A and B viruses, up from more than 6,000 a year ago, says an expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Niina Ikonen.

Last year, there were fewer cases of influenza than normal. “During the worst flu years in the first week of February, a total of more than 2,000 cases of influenza A and B have been diagnosed, this year not one,” says Ikonen.

However, isolated cases of influenza do occur, as during the normal epidemic period, only a fraction of infections are confirmed by laboratory tests. Rhinovirus, which causes rhinitis, is also present in places. “However, we cannot talk about an epidemic,” says Ikonen.

According to Ikonen, the situation is similar in Europe, the United States and elsewhere in the West.

The reason are, according to him, measures to limit coronary infections, which also prevent the transmission of other respiratory infections.

The exceptional nature of the influenza situation is also explained by the fact that last autumn Finns were highly motivated to obtain influenza vaccination.

In normal years, some flu vaccinations are left over. The 1.8 million influenza vaccines procured for this flu season were used by all, and not everyone willing was known to even get vaccinated.

THL therefore recommended taking the flu vaccine in the autumn. It estimates that if two serious viruses, a coronavirus and an influenza virus, were to strike a person at the same time, the risk of a serious disease would increase.

In practice, the authorities have not had much experience with such double infections. “There is so little flu on the move,” Ikonen says.

Usually The influenza epidemic arrives in Finland in November and is strongest in February – March. In May – June, the season subsides.

In the previous three seasons, 2017–2018, 2018–2019 and 2019–2020, the season started in November and the number of infections exceeded the epidemic threshold in December or at the latest after the turn of the year.

Peak weeks usually occur between February and March. After that, the infections start to decrease and the epidemic subsides in April-May.

Ikonen believes that if the corona restrictions continue, the flu epidemic will be completely avoided this year. Restrictions also effectively prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory infections.

“The premise of everything is that precautions for coronary infections are followed,” he says.