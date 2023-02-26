Infectious diseases | Bird flu worries again: More than 60,000 birds and hundreds of sea lions dead in Peru

In Cambodia, researchers are investigating whether bird flu has been transmitted between people. In Peru, the authorities extended the state of emergency declared due to the disease until the end of the year.

Bird flu transmission between humans is again raising concerns among researchers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern on Friday after the father of a girl who died of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia also tested positive for the infection. However, it is still unclear whether the man got the infection from his daughter or from an animal, reports the AFP news agency.

An 11-year-old Cambodian girl fell ill on February 16 with fever, cough and sore throat and died on Wednesday of this week. His father was found to have asymptomatic bird flu on Friday.

Is it is rare for bird flu to pass to mammals and even rarer for humans to become infected.

The WHO has announced that it is in discussions with the Cambodian authorities about the case. Local researchers are investigating whether the girl, her father and their loved ones were exposed to the infected birds.

In January, a 9-year-old girl got sick with bird flu in Ecuador. However, he has already been released from the hospital and is receiving medication.

A worker carries chickens at a market in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh.

“Global The H5N1 situation is worrying given the widespread spread of the virus in birds around the world and the increasing number of reports of cases in mammals, including humans,” says the WHO Director of Epidemiology Sylvie Briand According to AFP.

However, Briand points out that the human risk of getting sick from bird flu is still very small and the cases that have been detected have been sporadic.

The WHO assures that the organization is ready to take quick measures if it is found that bird flu has been transmitted between people. Almost 20 different bird flu vaccines are already ready, but if necessary, they should be updated for the currently circulating H5N1 virus type.

Over the past two decades, there have been nearly 900 confirmed cases of H5N1 in humans and more than 450 deaths, according to the WHO.

The mortality rate for people with the disease is “over 50 percent,” Briand said.

Animal protection officials examine a sick-looking sea lion at Chepeconde beach in Lima on February 22.

A dead otter was also found on the Chepeconde beach.

In Peru In South America, the authorities on Saturday extended the state of emergency declared due to bird flu until the end of the year, reports news agency Reuters. Officials fear that the virus may spread beyond the 11 areas where infections have already been detected.

According to the authorities, the first case of the virus was found in the country in November, and since then more than 63,000 birds have died from the disease. Influenza has also infected bird-eating sea lions and otters. According to the authorities, more than 700 sea lions have died as a result of the flu.

According to Reuters, Peruvian authorities have specifically prohibited anyone from handling dead or suspected infected birds without protective equipment.

In December, Peruvian authorities slaughtered tens of thousands of birds at a chicken farm due to bird flu.