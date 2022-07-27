Infectious diseases | Already more than 18,000 monkeypox cases – WHO urges men to reduce the number of new sexual partners

Monkeypox can be transmitted through skin contact and, for example, through sheets.

World according to the health organization WHO, a total of more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in 78 different countries. Most of these countries are in Europe, says Reuters.

The WHO declared monkeypox last week your international public health threat. At that time, it was also reported that the declaration does not cause immediate action in Finland.

98 percent of monkeypox cases outside of Africa are recorded in men who have sex with men.

Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges these men to consider reducing the number of new sexual partners and to record the contact information of these new acquaintances. The WHO hopes that the epidemic will only last a short time, so the advice on the number of new sexual partners may not be valid for very long.

Different the instructions given by the parties vary slightly. For example, the US infectious disease authority has not actually issued a similar sex-related advice. Instead, it has recommended avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people possibly carrying monkeypox, says The Guardian.

According to the WHO, monkeypox can be transmitted to people who are in close contact with the patient or come in contact with the patient’s clothes or sheets. Experts have stated that monkeypox is transmitted “clearly during sex”. However, it has not yet been decided whether it is a sexually transmitted disease.

The disease may also potentially spread when people are face to face through droplets if the virus is in the mouth.

About 16 million vaccine doses are available, but it takes several months to get them into ampoules. WHO estimates that approximately 5–10 million vaccine doses are needed to protect risk groups.

Vaccinations are recommended for healthcare workers and men who engage in male-to-male sex with multiple sexual partners. After the second vaccine dose, it takes several weeks to achieve full protection, which is why other protective measures are also necessary.

About ten percent of patients have been hospitalized during the epidemic, and at least five have died from the disease in Africa.

Monkeypox typically causes mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, and painful skin lesions. Symptoms usually disappear within a few weeks.

According to Ghebreyesus, the epidemic can be stopped. The best way is to reduce the risk of exposure, he says.

Monkeypox is being renamed so that it is not used for racist purposes, for example.