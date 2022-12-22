Infectious diseases | Almost a hundred died of measles in Britain

There have been more than 27,000 cases of infection since the second week of September.

in Britain During the fall, 94 people have died from scarlet fever, and more than 27,000 infection notifications have been made since the second week of September, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

The number of infections has been growing rapidly, as according to the British health authorities, about 10,000 possible new infections were detected last week alone. The number of infections is considerably more than in previous peak years.

Scarlet fever is an infection caused by streptococcus. The disease is quite easily transmitted by droplet and contact infection. Duodecim health library according to the CDC, the symptoms of chicken pox include fever, headache, pharyngitis, vomiting, a reddened and peaty tongue, enlarged lymph nodes in the neck, and a rash.

Suspected chickenpox always requires immediate medical attention. Chickenpox is cured well with antibiotics, but there is no vaccine against it.

In Finland, you can also find scarlet fever and small epidemics occur from time to time. For example, in Oulu, infections were found in kindergartens and school children in November, he says YLE.