Infectious diseases | Almost 9,000 marine mammals and endangered penguins died of bird flu in Chile

The situation is particularly bad on the country’s northern coasts.

Nearly 9,000 marine mammals and penguins have died of bird flu this year on the coast of Chile, announced Chilean fisheries agency Sernapesca on Thursday.

The news agency AFP and Chilean newspapers report on the matter, among others La Tercera and La Tribuna.

For dead more than 7,600 sea lions and 1,186 endangered penguins have been counted, as well as several otters, porpoises and dolphins.

Bird flu has been found in 12 of Chile’s 16 administrative regions. The situation is particularly bad in the northern part of the country. In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the authorities have, among other things, tried to bury animals that died from it.

Buzzards examined a dead sea lion on the beach in Arica in early April.

Current the global bird flu epidemic is the worst in history. Tens of millions of poultry have been slaughtered because of it.

However, transmission of bird flu from birds to mammals is considered rare – and transmission to humans even rarer than to many other mammals. Individual human infections have been found around the world.