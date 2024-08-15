Infectious diseases | A case of monkeypox found in Sweden

Infectious diseases|On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to the disease.

in Sweden one case of monkeypox has been confirmed, says a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

It is a branch of the virus that causes a more severe disease and has a higher mortality rate. The shape is different from the second branch of the family spread globally in 2022.

The survival rate for the latter form is from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by 99.9 percent.

The Swedish case does not of the health authority by Olivia Wigzell including cause further action. According to Aftonbladet, the sick person most likely got sick during his trip in Africa, where the disease is endemic.

On Wednesday The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency due to the disease. African Union Health Authority announced just a day earlier a continent-wide health emergency due to the rapidly spreading smallpox epidemic.

After January 2022, nearly 38,500 people in Africa have fallen ill with the disease. It has killed nearly 1,500 people.

Monkey pox has spread to several African countries. Its symptoms include fever, severe headache, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The AFP news agency reported on Thursday that almost 550 people have died from monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo alone this year. On the other hand, there are more than 15,600 possible cases of infection, said the country’s health minister Samuel-Roger Kamba.

According to the minister, the Democratic Republic of the Congo plans to implement a three-phase action model to combat the disease epidemic, which includes, among other things, vaccination and information campaigns.

A global health emergency is WHO’s highest alert level. The goal of declaring it is to speed up research, funding and international cooperation to curb the disease.