Infectious diseases | 13 people have been exposed to tuberculosis in Rauma

Infectious diseases|A person with pulmonary tuberculosis has worked in the Seaside Industry Park area.

13 people has been exposed to tuberculosis in Rauma, tells Satakunta welfare area. According to the current information, contacts with other people have been minimal, and the case is not estimated to pose a significant risk of infection to those other than those exposed.

According to the information received by the infectious disease authorities in Satakunta, a person suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, which is contagious and resistant to many drugs, has worked in the Seaside Industry Park area from July 1st to 14th. August.

All identified exposed persons will be notified personally.