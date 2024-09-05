Thursday, September 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Infectious diseases | 13 people have been exposed to tuberculosis in Rauma

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Infectious diseases | 13 people have been exposed to tuberculosis in Rauma
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A person with pulmonary tuberculosis has worked in the Seaside Industry Park area.

13 people has been exposed to tuberculosis in Rauma, tells Satakunta welfare area. According to the current information, contacts with other people have been minimal, and the case is not estimated to pose a significant risk of infection to those other than those exposed.

According to the information received by the infectious disease authorities in Satakunta, a person suffering from pulmonary tuberculosis, which is contagious and resistant to many drugs, has worked in the Seaside Industry Park area from July 1st to 14th. August.

All identified exposed persons will be notified personally.

#Infectious #diseases #people #exposed #tuberculosis #Rauma

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Yandex Market Conducted a Study of Online Sales of Smartphones

Yandex Market Conducted a Study of Online Sales of Smartphones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]