“We are experiencing an anomalous season, because it is still very hot, the plants have not yet lost their leaves and autumn is very late. There is currently a poor circulation” of the Covid-19 virus, “but we know that when the cold starts it will start to circulate again. Let’s see what will happen when the temperatures start to drop. I expect there will be some resurgence of infections. But it is a difficult prediction to make, because today we are almost all vaccinated. Almost everyone has met the virus, especially the Omicron variant which has infected a very large part of the population, leaving behind a memory. So now we have an immunological memory different from the years 2020 and 2021 “. Thus Fausto Baldanti, Uoc director of microbiology and virology, Irccs Foundation Policlinico San Matteo di Pavia, on the occasion of the presentation meeting of the conference ‘Towards a new everyday life. The Covid lesson, scheduled for November 10 at the University of Pavia and realized with the unconditional contribution of Dompè, with the aim of taking stock of the problems caused by the pandemic.

In recent years the virus has mutated, but this should not automatically lead to think of its weakening and the guard must remain high, it is the warning: “The virus adapts over time to the human organism and the human organism in turn suitable for the virus – explains Baldanti – So it will tend to turn into one of the many respiratory viruses that afflict the cold seasons. But what the timing of this event is we do not know, because it is the first time we observe it. We do not know if this evolution it will take place over a year or more. Surely vaccination accelerates this process because, by stimulating the immunological response in all subjects, it forces the virus to adapt more quickly. What we observe with the Omicron variant, in addition to its high capacity of infection and a more reduced ability to create severe forms. In fact, if we compare the severe forms relating to Omicron and those relating to the first variants that arrived in Italy in the total absence of im munological in the population, the difference is obvious. However, you should never take anything for granted and you should always keep your guard up. ”