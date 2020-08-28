No Result
Infections The third corona infection in “Maskiniemi” at Munkkiniemi Co-educational School

August 28, 2020
Helsinki A new coronavirus infection has been diagnosed again at Munkkiniemi Co-educational School on Thursday. All three infected are high school graduates.

On Friday, August 14, all those infected had taken part in the “Nasuku etkot” event, which had gathered a large number of high school students.

HS reported earlier this week that high school students are being criticized for their humiliating nature.

High school students were assigned to distance learning last week when the first infections came to light. All high school students will continue their distance for at least another week.

“On Tuesday, we look at the situation. It is hoped that high school number one and second will be returned to school after next week. Graduates continue distantly to the writings, ”the school principal Aki Holopainen says.

This fall, student credits will begin on Sept. 14 and end on Oct. 1.

According to Holopainen, the school has discussed with the health authorities and is progressing according to the guidelines of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Earlier, in connection with the first infections, Holopainen said that 7th-9th graders in primary school would take turns to distance learning. There is one class at a time in distance learning. Alternation makes it possible for distance learning not to have long periods at a time.

Read more: All graduates of Munkkiniemi Co-educational School remain in distance education until the end of their student enrollments

“We want to reduce the risk of exposure, which requires either more space or more space. In large city schools, it is almost impossible to arrange more space. Distance learning gives more space for teaching, breaks and dining, ”Holopainen said.

Munkkiniemi Co-educational School has 988 students and about 100 employees.

