Infections The number of coronary infections under the age of 10 has increased in Finland, experts say the reason is the increase in testing numbers

In the first week of 2021, a total of 90 infections were diagnosed in children under the age of 10, but already in week 6 about 250. According to Hus’s director of diagnostics, it is still difficult to say whether the increase in infection rates is due to the opening up of children’s activities.

Coronavirus infections the number among those under 10 has increased. Statistics from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) show that the number of infections has increased in early 2021 to a higher level than before during the epidemic.

The increase in infections is explained at least by the landing of corona variants in Finland.

“The transformation has resulted in a huge amount of screening being done. More people are tested, so it is natural that more mild or asymptomatic cases have been found, ”says the chief physician. Emmi Sarvikivi From THL.

Coronavirus disease caused by viral variants was first diagnosed in Finland in the last days of December. Since then, it has been recommended in Finland to test twice all those exposed to the suspected variant.

Exposure situations have been extensively studied in schools and kindergartens, among others, and corona screenings have been carried out in schools. In most exposure situations, few or no infections have been identified. Instead, intra-family infections have emerged a lot.

According to Sarvikivi, there are no indications that the virus variant would always cause a wide chain of infection in the event of exposure. The infection chains caused by the modified virus related to children’s hobbies have also not come to THL’s attention.

Early in the year Most of the positive results of the tests performed in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) have been found in people aged 31–50.

Of the approximately 2,400 corona tests performed on children under one year of age, about one hundred have been positive. The corresponding number of 2- to 6-year-olds has about 14,000 tests, of which about 400 are positive. Of the 35,000 tests performed on 7–5-year-olds, about 870 are positive.

However, more infections have also been reported in children in the Hus area. Director of Hus Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen According to the background, there are two reasons: the number of diseases in the population has increased and the number of tests has increased.

“The increase in the number of infections is always the result of an increase in the number of human contacts. It is only a reality that there are now more contacts than, for example, a year ago in the spring, ”says Lehtonen.

On the other hand, the increase in testing numbers and extensive school testing have made it possible to detect more and more asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic infections.

“If more children are tested, more infections will be found.”

Lehtonen the infections found challenge the idea that coronary infections would be less common among children.

According to him, it is still difficult to say how the metropolitan corona coordination group decision taken at the end of January the limited opening up of children’s hobbies has affected infection rates.

The decision was interpreted to be somewhat contrary to the government’s line and therefore also sparked debate. The opening of the activity was justified, among other things, by the low mobility of young people.

“At least the infections have not turned downwards but on the contrary upwards. It shows that the measures in the Helsinki metropolitan area have not been strict enough, ”says Lehtonen.