Infections The corona situation in St. Petersburg is getting worse: can I travel to the European Football Championship? “We don’t recommend or decide on it,” says THL

The corona situation in St. Petersburg is considerably more difficult than, for example, in Finland.

Football There are three weeks to go until the final of the European Championships, and there is alarming information about St. Petersburg: the coronavirus situation is deteriorating.

St. Petersburg is the most important destination for Finnish football supporters, as two of Finland’s first-round matches will be played there, on 16 June against Russia and on 21 June against Belgium. The owls will meet in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 12th.

The corona situation in St. Petersburg is considerably more difficult than, for example, in Finland. The death toll rose 14 percent last week from the previous week. There were 257 deaths last week, the news site said Fontanka.

An average of 354 people were hospitalized daily last week. In the previous week, the figure was 277. According to official data, there were 784 infections on Wednesday alone.

The figures are suspected to be lower. For example, a demographer Alexei Raksha draws attention to the fact that the figures are often very similar from one day to the next.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Rakša says On the Sever.Realii news site.

What What is going to be done in St. Petersburg if the number of infections continues to increase?

“If the number of patients continues to grow, restrictions will have to be tightened,” says the governor of St. Petersburg Aleksandr Beglov On the Fontanka website.

Vice-Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee on Trade and Industry Alexander Sitov cites as possible restrictions, inter alia, the restriction of audience numbers in public places and at public events to 50% or 25%, Komsomolskaya Pravda. At the European Football Championships, the occupancy rate of St. Petersburg Stadium is estimated at up to 75 percent.

According to Bindov, the last option is to close restaurants, among other things.

In Finland The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) said last week that the European Championships are worth watching at home. On Thursday, the director of THL Mika Salminen reiterated that THL does not recommend traveling to either St. Petersburg or Copenhagen, but there is also an understanding that trips to venues are made.

“As a football fan, I fully understand that we want to leave Huuhkaji to encourage in this unique situation that we are finally on the European pitches. It’s important, but on the other hand, it’s important to make sure you think about your loved ones so that you don’t bring nasty gifts from there. ”

Salminen specifically mentioned Peter, to whom he gave special instructions to travelers.

“If you go to St. Petersburg, which we do not recommend or decide, it would be very important that the instructions of the tour operators and the Football Association are followed and that people go there specifically to watch football rather than side activities.”

After the trip, you should be in voluntary quarantine for at least three days and take a new test.

“If you do this, you can avoid further infections. However, it would be safest to watch the matches on TV.”

Read more: THL’s Salminen criticizes the mismatch between event and restaurant restrictions: “It’s not terribly good now”