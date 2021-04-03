Infections The chain of infection, which has infected dozens of people, made the Kerava epidemic one of the worst in the country

In Kerava, the incidence rate exceeded that of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa.

Coronavirus has sickened people in Kerava so badly that now the city is right now one of the worst epidemic-affected places in the country. Only Koski TL has a higher incidence rate than Kerava.

The incidence rate tells you how many cases of covid-19 there are in one week per one hundred thousand people.

In TL, the most recent incidence rate on Saturday was 607.4, while in Kerava it was 371.6. From Friday, the number of Kerava decreased somewhat, as the city’s incidence rate was over 390 at that time. Helsinki’s incidence rate was 364 on Saturday.

However, the population of Koski TL is only less than 2,300, so even a small number of patients increase the incidence rate to a very high level. Kerava has a population of around 37,000, so a few sufferers do not throw the incidence rate so sharply.

The situation in Kerava is worrying in that the epidemic has clearly worsened there, while in many other cities the trend seems to be getting better.

Covid-19 cases the number has increased sharply in Kerava for more than a week, while in Finland the number of cases has generally decreased. In Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo, the number of new infections has decreased very clearly.

On Saturday, April 3, the incidence rate in Helsinki was 364, while it was still 480.3 on Thursday, March 25.

Across the country, the number of people in hospital care – including intensive care – has begun to decline.

“The situation surprised us badly. The curves were already going down when suddenly they turned sharply upwards, ”Kerava Mayor Kirsi Rontu says.

Infection rates plummeted in the city due to a single chain of infection.

However, Rontu believes that, among other things, effective tracking will improve the situation. On Saturday, only three new infections were reported from Kerava, which is known to alleviate the epidemic if this trend continues.

Keravan chief physician Olli Huuskonen says that in two weeks, 137 cases of infection have been diagnosed in Kerava, more than 50 of which came from the same chain of infection.

According to Huuskonen, the chain originated from an infection acquired in his free time. “It grabbed family members, from whom the chain progressed to close families, friends and relatives,” Huuskonen says.

“It’s a susceptible British variant of the virus.”

According to Huuskonen, however, the control of the epidemic in Kerava is effective, as the tracking works well.

“Yesterday, ten cases of infection became known and all those exposed were reached on the same day.”

“Usually in Kerava, 80-90 percent of the origins of infections are found out. In two weeks, there have been less than 20 cases, the origin of which has not been determined. ”

Huuskonen points outthat the people of Kerava work enormously in the metropolitan area and bring a lot of infections from the workplace.

According to Huuskonen, even in Kerava, controlling the epidemic seems to be made more difficult by the fact that others delay going to the test when the symptoms begin.

“There are cases where there have been symptoms for several days before going for the test. Then, when the test result is positive, it is known that the infection has been going on for a long time, as the infection starts two days before the symptoms. ”

“Even after the onset of symptoms suggestive of covid-19 disease, you must go for the test immediately,” Huuskonen urges.

Huuskonen says as a general guideline for the Korona era that no one’s meeting can be considered safe. “You can get infected from anywhere.”