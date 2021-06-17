The epidemiological situation in Russia began to improve from March to the point that most of the restrictions such as house confinements, perimeter closures and curfews were lifted. Restaurants, theaters and nightlife establishments began to operate. The obligation to use a mask and gloves was relegated only to public transport and closed premises.

But, since mid-May, the incidence of the pandemic has only increased, infections have soared and, currently, they are in the range of 14,000 daily cases, of which almost half, around 6,500 , correspond to Moscow, the capital of the country. For this reason, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobianin, has sounded the alarm siren and described the situation in the city as “dramatic”.

Deaths from Coronavirus, which recently approached 300 a day in Russia as a whole, once again exceed 400. While in Moscow, where daily deaths were around fifty, they now exceed 70. According to Sobianin, “the Diagnosed cases of Covid-9 in the capital in recent days have increased by 80%. In his words, “hospitalizations for serious cases have also increased by 70%” and the horizon of saturated ICUs may soon become a reality again. It also reports that the proportion of young people admitted is also increasing.

The solution that the councilor sees to the problem is to intensify vaccination and make it mandatory for certain sectors of the population, not only doctors, teachers, security forces and civil servants, but also employees of the service sector. The Kremlin, in statements by its spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, supports the initiative, despite the fact that President Vladimir Putin has insisted many times that getting vaccinated is “voluntary.” In Peskov’s view, “the vaccine is the only means of power. beat this infection. He, however, does not seem in a hurry to get vaccinated, having been ill last year and claiming to have a high level of antibodies.

The Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, believes that it will be necessary to carry out an explanatory campaign “to publicize the advantages of being vaccinated.” In his words, “in Russia we have four of our own drugs to prevent Covid-19”, although Spútnik-V is the one that is being inoculated the most. Yet just 19 million Russians have so far been vaccinated with at least one dose, which is less than 13% of the population, according to an independent count carried out across the country. In Moscow, whose population exceeds 12 million inhabitants, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rákova reports 1,800,000 vaccinated. And it is that, in a recent poll by the Russian sociological center Levada, more than 60% of the Russian population assures that they have no intention of getting vaccinated for now. It is even resorting to dodging vehicles among those who come to give themselves the puncture.

On the 12th, Russia Day was celebrated throughout the country and Sobianin decided to extend the holidays until next Monday the 21st in order to try to reduce the incidence of Covid-19. At the same time, the mayor ordered that restaurants and nightclubs remain closed during this period.

The Saint Petersburg venue at the European Championship



Saint Petersburg, one of the 11 venues for Euro 2020, has also had to put in place measures to curb the increase in the pandemic. The areas set up for fans will not be able to sell food and it will be mandatory to wear a mask, the capacity has been reduced in restaurants, which must remain closed between two and six in the morning. Unlike Moscow, in the former imperial capital the mask is mandatory outdoors during public events.

It so happens that Sobianin stated in March that “by the summer, almost total normality will be restored in the city and in much of the country.” Just a year ago, in June 2020, the daily rate of infected was around 7,000 people, half that of now and thereafter it decreased even more. Now, however, it is only going up.

The total number of infected by covid-19 in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 5,264,047 and the death at 127,992. It thus occupies the sixth place in the list of affected worldwide, behind the US, India, Brazil, France and Turkey. But, last December, it became the fourth worst hit country on the planet by the pandemic. It is currently hot on the heels of Turkey, with a difference of about 80,000 cases, and if the situation does not improve, Russia could soon regain fifth place.