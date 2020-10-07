Infections In Vantaa, possible exposure in the floorball game auditorium

The infected person has been in the Tikkurila Tigers A-Juniors game at the sports hall on October 3.

With one A person who was staying at Tikkurila’s sports hall on Saturday night has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. Thus, the City of Vantaa warns that those who watched Tikkurila’s A-junior SM series may have been exposed.

The potential exposure has occurred on October 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Visitors to the sports hall are not quarantined directly, but are advised to avoid unnecessary contact for two weeks and to wear a mask in necessary contacts. Symptomatic patients should apply for a coronavirus test.

Previously this week, Vantaa announced a possible exposure to a neighbor, Tikkurila Swimming Pool. There, the potential exposure may have occurred on September 28 or 29 from 4 to 5 p.m.