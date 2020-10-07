Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Infections In Vantaa, possible exposure in the floorball game auditorium

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 7, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The infected person has been in the Tikkurila Tigers A-Juniors game at the sports hall on October 3.

With one A person who was staying at Tikkurila’s sports hall on Saturday night has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. Thus, the City of Vantaa warns that those who watched Tikkurila’s A-junior SM series may have been exposed.

The potential exposure has occurred on October 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Visitors to the sports hall are not quarantined directly, but are advised to avoid unnecessary contact for two weeks and to wear a mask in necessary contacts. Symptomatic patients should apply for a coronavirus test.

Previously this week, Vantaa announced a possible exposure to a neighbor, Tikkurila Swimming Pool. There, the potential exposure may have occurred on September 28 or 29 from 4 to 5 p.m.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Amazon-Flipkart Sale: Galaxy Note 10 Lite and many premium phones will be available for free

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In