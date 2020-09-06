Infections In two excessive faculties in Helsinki, coronary an infection, college students will swap to distance schooling on Monday

Helsinki Media Excessive College and Vuosaari Excessive College will probably be transferred to distance schooling.

Helsinki on the media highschool and Vuosaari highschool, folks will swap to distance studying for 2 weeks on Monday, as a result of one corona an infection has been detected in each of them.

The Metropolis of Helsinki introduced the change on Sunday. The aim of the association is to make sure the sleek working of scholar papers beginning in simply over every week. Graduates have switched to distance studying earlier, on the finish of August.

In Vuosaari, 37 college students and 4 workers members have been uncovered to the coronavirus. Vuosaari Excessive College has a complete of 525 college students. There are 108 college students and 4 workers members uncovered within the media highschool. The media highschool has 950 college students.

Excessive faculties ship extra detailed directions to their college students and their guardians by means of Wilma.