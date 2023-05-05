Of Chiara Daina

The WHO expert: “To contain this emergency, more must be done”. With the right resources, around 7,000 deaths a year could be prevented in our country alone

In Italy each year the cases of healthcare-related infections are over 600,000 and 30,000 attributable deaths. “It is clear that more needs to be done to contain this emergency. One of the most cost-effective interventions is hand hygiene. This measure alone can halve the transmission of healthcare-associated infections by generating savings of 16 times the cost incurred for its implementation» underlines Blessed Allegranzihead of infectious disease prevention and control at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The OECD estimates than if our country invested more in hand hygiene about 7,000 deaths could be prevented each year and over 576,000 additional days of hospitalization could be avoided due to these infections.

Multimodal strategy: making products available WHO recommends using a multimodal, i.e. multi-level, strategy to increase hand hygiene compliance. «The first thing to do is to make hand hygiene products available, i.e. hydroalcoholic solutions at hand and soap at the sinks in the place where the patient is assisted. The hydroalcoholic gel is preferable because it is faster, is ready to use on the site of the operation, damages the skin less if it contains emollients and has a more effective bactericidal power than soap and water», explains Allegranzi. See also Covid vaccine, few adhesions to booster dose

Training and monitoring Second order: “Theoretical and practical training courses, held annually, for healthcare personnel on hand hygiene and the benefits of the gesture» says the WHO expert. The third action to promote is monitoring adherence to good practices of hand hygiene by healthcare professionals. «Through specially trained observers which record the hand hygiene actions performed in the 5 fundamental moments indicated by the WHO. Ideally the adhesion level should be above 80%. Alternatively, less accurate electronic methods can be used, such as electronic bracelets, chips on hydroalcoholic solution bottles or video cameras. Another method of control is the calculation of alcohol gel consumption. WHO has established standards of achievement based on the intensity of care in the facility.

Awareness campaigns and quality culture Fourth: «Awareness campaigns and diffusion of communicative material, such as posters on the walls, to remember the friction techniques and the moments in which the practice is necessary» continues the infectious disease specialist. Finally, one culture of quality of care and patient safety. This can also be achieved thanks to the active participation of patients. «With appropriate language and means, they must be informed about the benefits of hand hygiene and other preventive gestures and about the risks they run due to healthcare-associated infections. The patient can contribute to the quality of care for example, inviting the operator to perform hand hygiene if it has not been done before receiving assistance» concludes the expert.

See also Cancer and therapies: women most at risk of serious side effects The situation in our hospitals Where are our hospitals? You do what you can. «In 2022 we created a national surveillance system for the consumption of alcoholic gel. The first data relate to 2020 and 2021 on 12 and 10 regions. The standard of 20 liters per thousand days of hospitalization was achieved in 80% of the monitored regions. Those of 2022 are being drawn up» he reports Paolo D’Ancona, epidemiologist of the Higher Institute of Health. “Meanwhile we have prepared a remote online course. And as part of the Pnnr, compulsory training on infections associated with hospital care has been provided, which includes a course on hand washing and evaluation methods». According to the latest survey of surveillance program of the University of Catania on infections in intensive carein these departments the consumption of hydroalcoholic solution has gone from 98.9 liters per thousand days of hospitalization in 2019 to 106.7 liters in 2020. See also Pfizer, vaccine study against covid variants

Emilia Romagna is teaching. The Region has created a web platform (MAppER) specifically for monitoring compliance with hand hygiene by health personnel (doctors, trainees, nurses, social and health workers, physiotherapists, health technicians), in the five moments indicated by the WHO. It is accessible to all authorized operators of public health facilities. The electronic recording of observations has thus replaced the paper one. Monitoring is constant throughout the year and each observation session lasts twenty minutes.