Infections Helsinki gave up public listing of exposure sites – Infection can now come “anywhere”

Infections in the entire Hus area on Tuesday close to three thousand. More than 1,500 infections were diagnosed in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Helsinki the city will no longer publish a list of public places where it may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

For example, updating the list of restaurant names on city pages has stopped just before Christmas. This is justified by the fact that the virus is spreading at such a rapid rate that “exposure can occur anywhere”.

Therefore, the publication of the list would not give a true picture of the situation, or would even be possible, as the tracing of infections has long been congested. In addition, twice-vaccinated and mildly symptomatic people in the metropolitan area are currently being advised to stay home and take home tests, so not all of them will even come to the city authorities.

Town’s According to its own statistics, 1,579 corona samples taken at official test sites in Helsinki alone were found to be positive on Tuesday.

The corresponding figure for the entire Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District is 2,880, according to Hus’s Director of Diagnostics on Wednesday. Lasse Lehtonen.

Data published by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on the infection situation in the whole country do not immediately show recent infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

There is always a small delay in transferring data to the Infectious Diseases Register, but THL was told on Tuesday in THL that the delay in the three largest laboratories has increased longer than before.

