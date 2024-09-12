Rospotrebnadzor found E. coli in lunches at St. Petersburg polling stations

Rospotrebnadzor found E. coli and salmonella in the lunches that employees of the precinct election commission (PEC) in St. Petersburg ate. This was reported by the press service of the regional office of the agency in its Telegram-channel.

“At the food processing plant of JSC Artis-Detskoe Pitanie and at the food block of the State Budgetary Educational Institution School No. 93 of the Pushkinsky District of St. Petersburg, where ready-made meals were prepared for the employees of the precinct election commission, gross violations of the legislation in the sphere of sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population in the organization of meals were revealed,” Rospotrebnadzor reported.

In particular, 3.2 tons of food products were stored in inappropriate conditions and without labels. In addition, salmonella, listeria and E. coli were found in the products.

The department’s employees drew up a protocol regarding the company on a temporary ban on its activities. The collected materials were submitted to the court.

Earlier, the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for St. Petersburg opened a criminal case in connection with a series of poisonings of citizens at polling stations. According to the publication Fontanka, among those poisoned were employees of precinct election commissions, security guards and police officers. All the victims consumed ready-made food from the same supplier.