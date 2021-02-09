Infections Coronavirus infection was detected in only one young person in Finnish sports colleges, 17 infections in adults

During the coronavirus pandemic, a total of more than 416,000 overnight stays have been accumulated in sports colleges.

9.2. 16:56

Finland Eleven sports colleges have been diagnosed with a total of 18 coronavirus infections during the coronavirus pandemic, Finnish sports colleges state in their press release. The reference period is from April last year to January this year.

There is only one infected minor. The infected person was a penitentiary.

During this period, a total of more than 416,000 overnight stays have been accumulated in sports colleges.

Eleven of the eighteen infected people have been diagnosed with foreign athletes who have attended Vuokatti Sport.

“During the autumn of 2020, hundreds of athletes from different countries have been training in Vuokatti at the same time in their bubbles. Numerous corona infections have been identified within the various teams within 72 hours of entry testing, but none of the infections have resulted in infections outside their own group. This, in my view, shows that the actor in the area manages the risk commendably in terms of guidelines and operating models, ”says the Kainuu War Pandemic Manager Olli-Pekka Koukkari in the bulletin.