Infections Coronavirus infection diagnosed in a student in Otaniemi, other students exposed at the event

Aalto University reminds about safety intervals, hygiene and charging the Corona Flasher.

Aalto University the student has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. A week ago, on Sunday, August 30, the student took part in an event for students at the School of Engineering, which was held outdoors on the Otaniemi campus.

A small number of people are thought to have been exposed to the infection and are quarantined. The City of Espoo’s communicable disease authorities are in contact with the people involved.

The university announced the matter on Friday.

The infection does not affect studying and working in Otaniemi. Anyway, the university recommends holding various events at a distance, and you should not come to the scene ill.

