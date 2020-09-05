No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Infections Coronavirus infection diagnosed in a student in Otaniemi, other students exposed at the event

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 5, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Aalto University reminds about safety intervals, hygiene and charging the Corona Flasher.

Aalto University the student has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. A week ago, on Sunday, August 30, the student took part in an event for students at the School of Engineering, which was held outdoors on the Otaniemi campus.

A small number of people are thought to have been exposed to the infection and are quarantined. The City of Espoo’s communicable disease authorities are in contact with the people involved.

The university announced the matter on Friday.

The infection does not affect studying and working in Otaniemi. Anyway, the university recommends holding various events at a distance, and you should not come to the scene ill.

The university reminds of safety gaps, hygiene and charging the Corona Flasher.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.