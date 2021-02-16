A sanitary vaccination with the first dose to a dependent person at the Municipal Sports Center, in Villafranca De Los Barros, Badajoz, this Monday. JAVIER PULPO / Europa Press

Coronavirus infections continue to fall sharply in Spain and Health expects this trend to continue in the coming days. The ministry reported 30,251 new cases this Monday, 16,844 less than a week ago. This leaves the incidence at 417 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, a figure that had not been seen for more than a month, when it began to rise strongly after Christmas. Hospital occupancy also continues to decline, a drop that started last week but is doing so at a much slower pace.

The average number of daily diagnoses in the previous week is 9,802, almost three times lower than the peak of this third wave and increasingly closer to the valley of the second, when between 6,000 and 8,000 had been reported. Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, has assured this Monday that we are in the “adequate trend”, although he has clarified that the levels in almost all of Spain continue to be “extreme”, so we must be very careful when lifting restrictions so that a fourth wave does not occur “that nobody wants”; and even less so when ICU occupancy is still very high: 38% of its beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, still well above the worst moments of the second wave.

Simón has ratified the hopeful data in the residences that began to be drawn two weeks ago. Throughout the epidemic, cases in those over 65 had been worse in residences than outside. But since immunizations occurred in this age group, among institutionalized people, it falls more quickly.

The number of deaths also seems to be decreasing, but this statistic, the last one to which the improvement in the situation arrives, shows more fluctuations and it is still too early to know if it is a trend as clear as in other indicators. Health has scored 702 new deaths in the statistics this Monday, 207 less than a week ago, when the peak was probably reached.