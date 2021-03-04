The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, indicates that infections by this variant account for 30% of active cases at this time The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, this Thursday. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

A total of 168 cases of coronavirus detected in the Region correspond to the british strain. This was announced this Thursday by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, at the press conference after the meeting of the Governing Council at the Palacio de San Esteban. The head of the branch also indicated that infections by this variant account for 30% of currently active infections.

Pedreño pointed out that of the 425 samples that have been sent to Madrid for analysis, a total of 277 have already been treated, of which 168 tested positive for the British strain. On the other hand, the Minister of Health made it clear that “At the moment there have been no infections due to other variants in the Region of Murcia”.