Infections At least 26 coronavirus infections have originated in Ylläs, holidaymakers in the area are asked to apply for tests at a low threshold

Lapin It is known that at least 26 different coronavirus infections have started from Ylläs.

Infections are located in 14 different municipalities across Finland. However, the infections are linked on September 14-25. day trip to Ylläs. In Ylläs, the infections have spread in the restaurant Pirtukirkko, Äkäshotell and Jouni store, says the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Coronavirus the patients are a fragmented group of people from all over Finland, says the Lapland Hospital District Infection Chief Markku Broas.

“These people have spent their holidays in Lapland, hiking, being in hotels, shops and nightclubs, we have now found only these three places as connecting factors [Pirtukirkko, Akashotelli ja Jounin kauppa]. ”

As the infections are in different parts of Finland, the collection of more detailed information on infections is even slower than usual, according to Broas.

“The positive results of all these municipalities will be reviewed and more detailed data will be reviewed, but this work is quite slow. There are infections from Helsinki to Kolari. ”

Because of this, the exact source of the infection has not been determined, Broas says. However, according to Broas, some of the infected people have already been ill and symptomatic of the coronavirus in Ylläs.

“Now the most important thing would be that if there are any mild symptoms, then don’t go anywhere but go for a test and stay home waiting for the result. We will be home until the result comes. ”

Broas urges all those in Ylläs at that time to apply for coronavirus testing at a very low threshold.

“If Ylläs has been there during that time and there are a few symptoms, then you should immediately go for a test.”