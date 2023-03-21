Infections | A dangerous yeast fungus is spreading rapidly in the United States

Infections caused by the yeast Candida Auris have been found in more than half of the US states.

Candida Auris – infections caused by the yeast fungus have rapidly become more common in US hospitals, reports news agency Reuters.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, 53 cases were diagnosed in the country’s treatment facilities Candida Auris – infection caused by yeast, but in 2019 there were 476 cases and in 2022 already 2,377.

Initially, the infections were concentrated in New York City and the Chicago metropolitan area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but now they have been found in more than half of the US states.

THL’s by Candida Auris -yeast fungus can cause serious general infections and other infections. Hospital and institutional care patients with serious underlying diseases are especially at risk. In healthy people, yeast usually does not cause serious infections.

Candida Auris According to THL, the yeast fungus can be transmitted in care facilities, for example, from the surfaces of care equipment or the environment, and also from one person to another.

Infections are treated with antifungal drugs, but Candida Auris easily develop resistance to commonly used drugs.

THL says on its website that the yeast was identified in 2009 in a Japanese patient, after which Candida Auris infection has been observed in different parts of the world. In Europe, the yeast fungus has caused serious hospital epidemics in recent years.

Candida Auris -yeast was discovered for the first time in Finland in the spring of 2021 in a patient who had traveled in India. The case did not cause further infections.