Infections A corona flashing alarm can lead to up to two weeks of quarantine – Did you receive an exposure notification? Answer the HS questionnaire

The first cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the application.

Coron flasherThe first coronavirus infection codes have been recorded in the application during Thursday and Friday.

Twenty codes have been recorded, but Ilta-Sanomat by the number of infected persons cannot be estimated from the number of codes.

The number of entries is likely to increase considerably in the coming weeks, as the application has already been downloaded to more than 1.5 million Finnish phones. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the limit of 1.6 million downloads will be exceeded on Friday.

THL does not yet compile statistics on the number of unlock codes.

Alerts indicating possible exposure, on the other hand, cannot even be recorded.

“We have no information on who has received the exposure notification. The comparison takes place on each user’s phone, ”says THL’s Chief Information Officer Aleksi Yrttiaho says.

Coron flasher it is intended to make it easier to reach those exposed and to break the chains of infection.

The app recognizes nearby phones that also have the app and keeps track of encounters using ID codes.

The app will not Alert immediately if a virus has been infected nearby, but will notify you later if anyone nearby has received a positive test result. The exposure notification alerts the user after the positive test result has entered the unlock code received from the healthcare application into the application.

The exposure notification is generally received by users whose contact with the infected person took more than 15 minutes and whose telephones were less than two meters away during the encounter.

The corona flasher does not indicate where the potential exposure came from. The application also does not tell you when a potential exposure has occurred. According to Yrttiaho, this protects the privacy of infected people.

What what should the user then do if his phone alarms due to possible exposure?

The herbal skin first advises you to stop and read the operating instructions of the application.

“It may be a good idea for the user of the app to pause for a moment and go through the instructions. If the user has symptoms, it is a good idea to refer them to the Omaolo service and fill in the symptom assessment, ”Yrttiaho advises.

Therefore, you should not be the first to queue for a coronavirus test, but you can contact healthcare through the Omaolo service.

The application provides municipality-specific contact information for the recipient of the exposure notification. A different service channel can be offered to the asymptomatic.

“Through the Omola symptom assessment or contact, you can already get more individual instructions on how to act,” Yrttiaho says.

Coron flasher the instructions advise the person receiving the exposure message to avoid human contact and to monitor their well-being for two weeks, as well as to ensure good hand and cough hygiene.

Avoiding human contact, strictly speaking, means two weeks of voluntary quarantine.

Congressman Mia Laiho (kok) submitted a written question about the instructions of Koronavilku and especially about the instructions for conveying human contacts.

“Does it mean that, for example, a nurse or a teacher should stay home from work if it is not possible to avoid human contact at work and teleworking is not possible,” Laiho wondered in the press release.

Turku Sanomat by the application may also give false exposure statements. A false alarm can occur if app users are in adjacent cars.

Human contacts can be kept to a minimum at safety intervals and, if necessary, by switching to teleworking. Yrttiaho emphasizes that the instructions in the application repeat the general instructions of THL, which can be used to prevent the spread of the virus.

“One of these is avoiding close contact, for example, by keeping safety distances more carefully and discussing teleworking opportunities with your employer. The possibilities of teleworking require individual assessment. ”

The application instructions are not equated with quarantine issued by an official decision.

“A mere exposure statement is not enough to make a quarantine decision, nor does it mean that the infection has come. “