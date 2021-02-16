Infections A cluster of thirty infected people at the hotel construction site in Kamppi

A screening was carried out at the construction site on Friday, the results of which are not yet complete.

Builders At least thirty coronavirus infections have been reported at a house construction site in central Helsinki.

The main contractor, Lehto oy, confirms that after screening on Monday, this number of infections is known, and more than thirty people have been quarantined.

A new hotel is being built on the construction site at the corner of Fredrikinkatu and Eerikinkatu. Employees underwent a mass screening last Friday, the results of which have not yet been fully completed. The site is still open, but the developer is considering whether more action is needed.

This is another large cluster of infections on the same site: in early summer 2020, extensive quarantines were also needed for corona infections.

In Helsinki In January, an entire large construction site at Lääkärintalo on Mäkelänkatu was closed due to infections. Chairman of the Construction Association Matti Harjuniemi estimates at the time that coronary activities continued to be neglected on construction sites.

Extensive illnesses have also occurred at other construction sites, for example at the end of January in Vantaa and the Espoo Länsi-Metro construction site.