Infections 300 people were exposed at the University of Helsinki’s medical “alpha ceremony” – Patient work of older students was interrupted due to corona tests

The traditional celebrations were also attended by senior students whose patient work in hospitals is interrupted during corona tests.

Information The coronary infections of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki have been specified.

According to a faculty study, about 300 people were exposed to the coronavirus infection in an alpha race for new students last week. The event was attended by first-year medical and dental students, but also upper-year students in organizing assignments.

The university reported the infections on Tuesday. At that time, the exact number of infections and exposures was not yet known. The teaching of the first year of these two fields was transferred to distance learning until 16 September.

Medical dean of the faculty Risto Renkonen says a few coronary infections have now been confirmed among those who attended the student leisure event. During Thursday and Friday, all participants will be contacted and given a corona test.

The close contacts of the infected are contacted from each of their own municipalities.

“The fact that there are lists of names for those who have registered for the event helps tremendously. The organization of the party took into account the prevailing disease situation, and these registration lists were one precaution, ”says Renkonen.

For alpha also includes a traditional orienteering task in the city, where participants walk from cross to cross and do various tasks there. As supervisors of these crosses and other organizing duties of the celebration, there were a total of about one hundred upper-year students, all of whom have been transferred to distance learning until next Tuesday.

“Senior students participate in patient work in hospitals and there is no desire to endanger patient safety in any situation,” says Renkonen.

First-year students do not have similar patient work.

For upper-year students in the faculty who do not attend the party, patient work continues normally, but the faculty clarifies the precautions that have already been followed.

“We clean, wash our hands, use masks, just like they do in hospitals,” says Renkonen.