Infections 118 students exposed to the coronavirus at Helsinki Kannelmäki Primary School – the school will move to exceptional teaching arrangements

Helsinki On Monday, September 7, Kannelmäki Primary School will switch to exceptional teaching arrangements due to the coronavirus, when some of the school’s students will start studying remotely.

Some of the 5th-9th graders of Kannelmäki Primary School alternate between week 37’s contact and distance education. Most still continue in contact teaching.

There have been coronary infections in primary school and there are 118 exposed pupils. 21 staff have been exposed.

“The situation was assessed together with the epidemiological activities of the social and health sector and the school principal, and we concluded that the transition to exceptional teaching arrangements and distance learning is necessary to secure teaching,” says Education and Training Director. Liisa Pohjolainen in the city bulletin.

The decision was made on the basis of the Basic Education Act. Exceptional arrangements apply to the Kannelmäki Primary School office at Runonlaulajantie 40.

Helsinki At the beginning of the autumn semester, schools have reviewed the skills of different digital learning environments and made preparations for a possible transition to distance learning.

“Kannelmäki is well prepared to move to this arrangement,” says Pohjolainen.

The 1st-4th grades of Kannelmäki’s basic education as well as the pupils of special support and preparatory education, as well as most of the 5th-9th graders, remain in contact teaching. Pupils in distance education eat at the school according to a staggered schedule.

The school will provide caregivers with more detailed class-specific instructions through Wilma.