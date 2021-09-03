The chief infectious disease specialist of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) of Russia, Vladimir Nikiforov, warned that infection with influenza and coronavirus is simultaneously deadly. His words convey URA.RU…

“From experience I can say that mixed infection does not lead to anything good, one will intensify the other, dramatically aggravate the course of the disease and, accordingly, increase mortality,” Nikiforov said. Therefore, along with the vaccination against the coronavirus, the campaign against influenza starts. This will help eliminate a combination of two viruses at the same time, he explained.

However, the specialist emphasized that there is still no official data on the consequences of cross-infection with influenza and COVID-19 in Russia. According to him, last year the flu vaccination campaign went well enough, so there were practically no cases of the disease.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the first results of the development of a Russian double-acting vaccine against coronavirus and influenza will appear before the end of the year.