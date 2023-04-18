Professor, doctor of medical sciences, infectious disease specialist Nikolai Malyshev urged summer residents who travel to areas with an increased number of ticks to be vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis.

In conversation with RIAMO on Monday, April 17, the expert pointed out that the higher activity of ticks is beyond the Ural Mountains. He clarified that tick-borne encephalitis viruses and their pathogenicity are most pronounced in the Far East and Eastern Siberia.

“The farther to the east, the more pathogenic they are,” the site quotes Malyshev. aif.ru.

The specialist recalled that not all ticks are carriers of the disease, but this does not eliminate the need to see a doctor after a bite. The sucking tick must be removed, and if it is alive, then put it on cotton wool, close it in a jar and take it for examination, the site writes kp.ru.

Earlier on April 17, Doctor of Biology, Professor Igor Krasilnikov spoke about the “long” and “short” vaccination schemes against tick-borne encephalitis.

In his opinion, if a person did not have time to go through a “long” vaccination regimen, it is better to go through a “short” one, since the infection threatens with paralysis of the limbs, stroke and other serious consequences.

Last week, Rospotrebnadzor reported that ticks had already woken up in almost all regions of Russia. They can transmit up to 10 infections to humans.

On April 9, doctor Roman Ivanov, in an interview with RT He said that the most dangerous of tick-borne infections is encephalitis. This disease affects the brain and spinal cord, disrupts the nervous system and can cause death. He added that there are several vaccines for encephalitis with different regimens.