Infectious disease doctor Svetlana Malinovskaya spoke about the new deadly coronavirus tactics. According to her, the disease began to act more aggressively and unpredictably. Her words are quoted by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The number of platelets increases exponentially, a person instantly develops vascular thrombosis. And immediately a heart attack occurs Svetlana Malinovskaya On new coronavirus tactics

According to Malinovskaya, with new patients, you have to constantly change the treatment regimen and navigate the situation, since the old algorithms no longer work. At the same time, the infectious disease specialist emphasized that vaccines are effective against mutated strains of coronavirus infection, including Indian.

Allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok in an interview with Lente.ru called the most effective way to increase immunity to resist the Indian strain of coronavirus.

Related materials

According to Bolibok, the most effective method to improve the body’s defense can be considered only one – medication. For a quick increase in immunity, he recommended taking drugs from the group of immunomodulating agents. The doctor called non-drug attempts to increase immunity to disease a profanation.

Infectious disease specialist Andrei Pozdnyakov told why you can get infected with coronavirus despite being vaccinated. He stated that due to individual characteristics of the body, some people do not respond to the vaccine as expected. “The standard dosage for them may be insufficient or, conversely, excessive,” he stressed. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also spoke about repeated cases of infection. He said that cases of repeated COVID-19 disease are recorded in the capital and linked this with the spread of the Indian strain of the virus. According to him, you can observe repeated infections among those who were vaccinated, but a long time ago.

5 316 826 was the total number of infections in Russia on June 20 according to the headquarters

At the same time, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said that if a person has antibodies to the S-protein or to most of it, then he cannot get sick with covid and will remain protected from the disease.

Scientists from the University of Oxford have come to the conclusion that one of the effective methods for curing COVID-19 is the use of an asthma inhaler. Studies have shown that taking budesonide, a medication used for asthma, speeds up the recovery process from illness. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic and immunosuppressive effects.

Related materials

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), believes that urgent vaccination of Russians will help prevent the active spread of coronavirus in the country. According to him, it is important to be vaccinated and, if necessary, revaccinated in order to avoid repeating the negative scenario of the epidemic that occurred in India.

To increase vaccination and fight against coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a concentration of efforts. Also, the president made an appeal to citizens, urging residents of the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Russians who feared vaccination against coronavirus were previously contacted by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov.

Therefore, for those who are afraid to get vaccinated, I can give advice. Aren’t you afraid of getting sick? Aren’t you afraid to die? Leave your family without you, not see your grandchildren, great-grandchildren? This is what we must be afraid of. The principles of these vaccines have been known for many, many decades. Based on this platform, vaccines have been made for a long time and have been successfully used. Alexander Myasnikov about the fear of Russians to be vaccinated against coronavirus

The doctor recalled that young people do not get seriously ill and are more often carriers, and “60 plus people” “save their lives” by vaccination. The response to vaccination in older people, he said, is no different from that in younger people, and vaccination is “very well tolerated.”