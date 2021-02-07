Re-infection with coronavirus is possible for several reasons. Them in conversation with RIA News disclosed infectious disease doctor Evgeny Timakov.

He noted that often a new infection is associated with human immunity. For example, it may be weakened due to taking some medications or there are few antibodies in the body. In addition, in some, the immune defenses are not sufficiently developed after illness. Another possible variant of a new infection is a high viral load with frequent contact with infected people.

Timakov clarified that the transferred coronavirus infection was not originally supposed to form lifelong immunity. “This is not chickenpox,” he added.

According to him, people get sick every year as a result of infection with various coronaviruses. Diseases caused by one specific pathogen usually recur every three to four years.

Earlier, researchers from the Yale University School of Medicine found that re-infection may be due not only to weak immunity. Sometimes it can be caused by the reactivation of virus residues in the human body.