Coronavirus prevention measures must be followed despite the decline in the incidence of COVID-19. This was stated by the chief freelance infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health of Russia Vladimir Chulanov on Saturday, February 13.

“It’s good that we are seeing a decline. This is very encouraging, it is encouraging, but for the time being we must observe all the preventive measures that are available, ” “RIA News” his words.

Chulanov added that compliance with preventive measures is necessary due to the fact that the “immune layer” of the population is “still small.”

“We have just started the vaccine prevention program,” added the specialist.

Earlier on Saturday, Ancha Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, said that those vaccinated against COVID-19 may be asymptomatic carriers of this infection. She stressed that any of the currently used vaccines against this virus does not relieve the vaccinated person of the need to wear a mask.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing on February 8 that restrictions on coronavirus will remain until the formation of herd immunity in the population, that is, until 68.6 million people are vaccinated, which is 60% of the population, excluding those who have been ill and children.

At the same time, an immunologist, doctor of medical sciences Vladislav Zhemchugov said that the epidemic stops when 70% of the population in the region becomes immune. He noted that they can no longer get infected and infect anyone. According to Zhemchugov, in this case, the masks can only be left in the recommendations.

